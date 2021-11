TRAVERSE CITY – For the last two volleyball seasons Elk Rapids has been swept by St. Francis in the district championship game. Going back further, the Gladiators have ended the Elks’ volleyball season in district play every year since 2014, excluding the 2017 season when Elk Rapids won the district title, playing in a different bracket than St. Francis. All these past frustrations were forgotten on Saturday in the Division 3 district championship game as the Elks ended the St. Francis volleyball season with a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15) and took home the district championship trophy.

ELK RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO