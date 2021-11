Top seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Monday, losing a gruelling three-setter against Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari. Sakkari set up a semi-final against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit after outlasting Sabalenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in 2hr 47min. "It was a rollercoaster match from both of us," Sakkari said. "It was just a matter of who took the chances. I think at the end I just played with my heart and fought well, just turned things around."

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO