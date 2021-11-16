Bulldogs fall in double overtime

CLINTON, S.C. – The Citadel got 26 points and 17 rebounds from Hayden Brown, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 74-70, to Presbyterian in double overtime Monday evening inside the Templeton Center.

Game Information

Score: Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70 (OT2)

Records: The Citadel (2-1), Presbyterian (2-1)

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 49-25

How it Happened

The first half was a game of runs for both teams. PC was able to use an 11-0 run to take a 22-11 lead.

The Bulldogs started to chip away at the lead with a three-pointer from Rudy Fitzgibbons III, but the Blue Hose answered back to push the lead back to 11 points.

The final 4:56 of the first half belonged to the Bulldogs as they outscored PC, 14-0, over that stretch to take a 32-29 lead into the locker room.

Hayden Brown started the run with a basket down low and then a three from the top of the key.

Stephen Clark pulled the Bulldogs within two points with a monster dunk, and Brent Davis followed with a three-pointer to give The Citadel the lead.

The second half started with a Tyler Moffe layup, but the Blue Hose countered with back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead.

The teams would stay within two points of each for the next nine minutes before a Brown layup gave The Citadel a four-point advantage.

The lead grew to six after another dunk from Clark, but the Blue Hose managed to tie the game with just over a minute to play.

Brown scored down low to give the Bulldogs the lead, but PC was able to draw a foul and hit both free throws to send the game to overtime.

PC looked like they had the game under control in the first overtime as they held a five point lead with less than two minutes to play.

Moffe made it a three-point game before Jason Roche drilled a three from the top of the key to force a second overtime.

The Bulldogs stayed in the second overtime by hitting four free throws, but it was second-chance baskets that allowed PC to pull out the win.

Inside the Box Score

The game marked just the second overtime game between the two schools in the 74 meetings. The only other overtime game came on Feb. 17, 1931, a 39-34 victory for PC.

The contest was the first double-overtime game since the Bulldogs lost, 120-11, at UMBC on Dec. 19, 2016.

Hayden Brown finished the game with 26 points and 17 rebounds. It was the 17 th double-double of his career, moving him into third place on the school’s all-time list.

double-double of his career, moving him into third place on the school’s all-time list. Tyler Moffe added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Stephen Clark had 12 points.

Jason Roche finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Bulldogs had the advantage in the paint, 38-18, but the Blue Hose countered with 26 second-chance points.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to MacAlister Field House to take on Carver College on Nov. 18. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

