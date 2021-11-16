ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Choppers rescue travelers on Canada highway after mudslides

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFFAb_0cxtfQne00
Canada Mudslides Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, British Columbia, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jonathan Hayward)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Nearly 300 people trapped overnight in their vehicles by mudslides on a highway in British Columbia were being flown to safety by helicopters Monday while authorities sought to determine if anyone was swept up in the flow of debris set off by torrential rain.

A yellow Cormorant chopper dropped people off near the community center in the town of Agassiz before taking off for another rescue trip.

“Trapped between two slides are approximately 275 additional people, including 50 children, who were advised to shelter in place overnight as debris was unstable and unsafe to cross,” the City of Vancouver and Canada Task Force 1 said in a joint release.

Multiple highways in British Columbia were closed due to the downpour.

Melanie Forsythe said her drive home from Vancouver to Hope, British Columbia, had her making at least five detours as rain washed out a bridge, closed roads and trapped her overnight between two mudslides before a helicopter landed on the highway and carried her to Agassiz.

Forsythe, who was with her boyfriend, Shawn Ramsay, and a friend, made it to the town about 18 hours after they were forced to stop on Highway 7 with nearly 300 other travelers.

“All three of us were kind of hyping each other up, saying it’s going to be good, we’re going to get out of here. But then we all had moments like, ‘Is this it? Is this the last time we’re going to see our kids?’ We were talking to our parents and our families, but it was just a scary situation," she said.

Forsythe said everyone in her vehicle joined about two dozen people on the flight to Agassiz, where nearly 80 others from the highway had already arrived.

Forsythe said their vehicles were expected to be towed. Her group was about a nine-hour drive from home and couldn’t find a hotel room to spend the night.

Twelve people had been rescued from Highway 7 by the local fire department Sunday evening before the Vancouver Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team was called in Monday

Jashanpreet Singh and his wife, Harleen Kaur, were also caught between the two slides Sunday and said they came upon a vehicle that had been partially crushed by a slide.

A 9-year-old boy was injured and had blood coming out of his nose and ears, Kaur said. Firefighters who were first to the scene Sunday were able to take the boy to care, she said.

The couple was flown out Monday. Singh said they learned a valuable lesson because they had no food or water with them.

The deluges in parts of the province also caused the interior town of Merritt to issue an evacuation order Monday, warning its 7,000 residents not to use water from faucets or flush toilets.

Flood warnings and watches were issued on rivers and streams for areas from Merritt south to the border with the United States, the lower Fraser region and sections of southern Vancouver Island.

___

Associated Press Writer Jim Morris in Vancouver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Biblical Floods Cut Vancouver Off From the Rest of Canada

Mere months after battling extreme temperatures of near 50 C (122 F) and a harrowing wildfire season, British Columbia was battered by floods so severe they unmoored a beached barge, forced thousands to evacuate, and cut off parts of Vancouver and surrounding communities from the rest of Canada. Record-breaking rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Dozens rescued from rising waters, mudslides in Oregon

OREGON - The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
wiartonecho.com

Woman found dead, others missing after mudslide hits B.C. highway

RCMP say the body of a woman has been recovered from a landslide across Highway 99 near Lillooet, B.C., following historic rainfall as a search continues for others who may be buried in the debris. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Vancouver Island#Chopper#Accident#Canada Task Force 1
kfgo.com

People trapped in cars by Canada landslides may have to be airlifted out

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Landslides triggered by heavy rain have trapped the occupants of between 80 and 100 vehicles in the western Canadian province of British Columbia and people may have to be airlifted out, a top official said on Monday. “The situation is dynamic … it is very difficult weather,”...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

At least 1 dead from mudslides in western Canada

The body of a woman has been recovered from a mudslide caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. Police said Tuesday that search and rescue personnel are continuing to look for other possible victims. The search and rescue manager for the Pemberton District says...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Canadian authorities search for survivors after torrential rain, landslides

Canadian authorities are frantically searching for trapped or buried motorists after unprecedented torrential rains caused widespread flooding and massive landslides — with thousands already evacuated. Search teams are using dogs in their search for motorists after portions of highways in British Columbia were shut down by the landslides and two...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Heavy rains force evacuations, trap motorists in Canada

Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways. Some 275 people, according to local media, were stuck overnight in their cars between two mudslides on Highway 7 near the town of Agassiz in British Columbia.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Vancouver, CA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Floods Are So Bad Farmers Are Rescuing Cows With Sea-Doos in British Columbia

Severe flooding in British Columbia has reached catastrophic proportions with one person killed and several more feared dead. A body of an unidentified woman was recovered at the site of the mudslide on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, at least 250 kilometres northeast from Vancouver. At least two others are still missing, even after hundreds of stranded people were already rescued.
AGRICULTURE
whbl.com

Rescuers with dogs to start looking for victims of Canada landslides

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Search teams using dogs will on Tuesday start looking for people whose cars may have been buried in landslides triggered by heavy rains across the Canadian province of British Columbia, a senior official said. The storms, which started on Sunday, wrecked roads in eastern parts of the...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Floods trigger road closures in Pacific Northwest

A massive wind and rainstorm that began Friday triggered flooding and mudslides in the Pacific Northwest near the Canada border, leading to evacuations, power outages and the closure of several highways. British Columbia. The storm slammed parts of Canada, where wind and storm warnings were issued Monday in British Columbia.
TRAFFIC
Vice

BC Flooding Sees Thousands of Animals Dead, Panic-Buying, Troops Sent In

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called in the armed forces to help deal with a “terrifically bad situation” marked by relentless flooding in British Columbia that has killed at least one person. The support comes after B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a state of emergency on Wednesday—the province’s third...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy