Three months into the 2021/22 season, and the world is still waiting to see Paris Saint-Germain turn into football's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. They have the biggest stars, play in one of the world's biggest cities, and their kits are even supplied by Air Jordan. And yet whenever they've taken to the pitch this season, PSG looked more like a team with the Blackpool Tower on their crest rather than the Eiffel Tower (Ian Holloway's 2010/11 Tangerines were much more entertaining, for the record).

SOCCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO