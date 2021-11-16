ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers City Council votes to recognize Juneteenth as paid holiday

By Megan Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Fort Myers City Council voted unanimously to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. The day is also sometimes called “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”

“This tells us we are moving forward and we are more accepting of each other,” said Jacquelyn McMiller, Redistricting Co-chair with the NAACP and local activist.

Councilmember Johnny Streets said he believes this decision is a win-win for everyone.

“There’s not one particular group that’s going to get paid and another ones not,” said Streets.

He said he believes this decision is a way to bring people together, and it’s a step moving forward.

