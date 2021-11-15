ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Enrollment window opens for spring semester

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for tuition assistance benefits must be submitted each term, and the enrollment window for spring semester 2022 is November 23, 2021-January 14, 2022. Eligible faculty and staff can apply in Workday...

caldwelljournal.com

CCC&TI Spring Semester Registration Begins November 17th

HUDSON, NC (November 9, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will begin registration for new students for the Spring 2022 Semester on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 on both campuses. Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Spring Semester classes begin Monday, January 10, 2022.
HUDSON, NC
ricethresher.org

Distribution courses to spice up your spring semester schedule

As the deadline to register for spring semester courses quickly approaches, the pressure to craft the perfect schedule grows. But whether you are majoring in engineering, social policy analysis, computer science or English, somewhere in our time at Rice, we must satisfy all of the distribution requirements. Trying to find and fit three courses in each of the three distribution categories into your schedule may seem daunting, but to make planning a little bit easier, the Thresher has compiled a list of interesting courses without prerequisites that can fulfill some graduation requirements.
State News

Michigan State continues COVID-19 requirements in spring semester

With the end of the fall semester approaching quickly, the Michigan State administration announced COVID-19 requirements for the Spring 2022 semester. President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. wrote in an email sent Oct. 8, despite face covering requirements and the 90% vaccination rate among the MSU community, there was an increase in cases in the community this past week.
syr.edu

Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Ends Today

Each year, Open Enrollment provides eligible faculty and staff with the opportunity to:. Reflect on how they can make the most of benefits offered by the University. Connect with benefit professionals and resources to get their questions answered. Enroll and make decisions that best meet their needs. The Office of...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registrar#Ohio State
enmu.edu

Spring 2022 Registration is Open

Registration for the upcoming spring 2022 semester at ENMU-Roswell is open online and on campus. New and continuing students can register online at www.roswell.enmu.edu Students can also apply for admission online and schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor. Spring classes start Tuesday, January 18. Registration will continue through...
coladaily.com

Midlands Tech offering free tuition and fees for upcoming spring semester

Midlands Technical College is offering every qualified South Carolina resident free tuition and fees for the upcoming spring semester. The generous offer is a part of the Workforce Scholarships for the Future Program, which helps students take charge of their future. According to MTC officials, their goal is to help South Carolinians get the education and training they need to fill the high-demand careers of today's workforce.
COLUMBIA, SC
tjc.edu

TJC offers Registration Extravaganza for winter, spring semesters

Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register. Walk-in advising and registration will be held on the second floor of Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 15-19, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. Special giveaways will...
kinyradio.com

Admission and registration process for Spring Semester at UAS outlined on Action Line

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Spring Semester at the University of Alaska Southeast gets underway Monday, January 10. UAS Academic Advisor Amanda Triplett encouraged people while a guest on Action Line to get signed up for admission well before that start date. She said the application deadline is December 15.
msstate.edu

MSU freshman wins ‘free’ tuition drawing for spring semester

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Russell S. Young, a freshman from Pensacola, Florida, is the winner of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association’s 16th tuition drawing. The mechanical engineering major in MSU’s James Worth Bagley College of Engineering will receive free, full-time tuition (12 credit hours) for the 2022 spring semester. “It’s such a...
The Daily Collegian

RIDEpass program details announced for spring semester, 2022-23 academic year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Transportation Services has announced RIDEpass program details for the spring 2022 semester and the 2022-23 academic year. The RIDEpass program provides access to all CATABUS routes to eligible University Park faculty, staff and graduate students. Transportation Services' goal is to offer the RIDEpass program at the lowest possible cost to participants while also maintaining the program’s long-term viability. Transportation Services continues to support RIDEpass by covering approximately 70% of the program costs. CATA currently offers mass transit passes for $68 per month.
TRAFFIC
chuh.org

TVA Registration Open For Second Semester

Nov. 19, 2021 -- Registration for the Semester 2 session of Tiger Virtual Academy is now open! Any interested K-12 student or current homeschooled students that are not enrolled in TVA, will need to complete this online registration form by 4:00 pm on Friday, December 10th in order to be considered for the Tiger Virtual Academy for second semester.
unm.edu

UNM vaccination requirement set for spring semester

UNM will continue its COVID-19 vaccination requirement into the 2022 spring semester and has made it easy for students to submit their record of full COVID-19 vaccination to the UNM vaccine verification site or a request for an exemption. The UNM vaccine verification site, exemption forms, and more information can be found at Vax the Pack.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
themunchonline.com

SIGN UP FOR SPRING SEMESTER INCLUDES MEALS

RESERVE YOUR ROOM FOR SPRING SEMESTERWalking distance to JHU, 5 min from MiCA University and 15 from Towson University not to mention only 2.6 miles from Morgan State. Blocks to CVS, Barnes and Noble, banks, 7-11, FedEx, whole foods like market, Chipotle and so much more. We are on a mission to make this school year a less stressful one for you by making your new home a safe haven. Our Extended Family is on a mission to help take away the daily stresses of life by including 2 delicious daily meals and internet all included in your rent. This three story home has a cozy living room space with Hulu and a gorgeous dining room for your prepared meals. Form life long positive friendships. Don't miss this opportunity ALL ETHNIC BACKGROUNDS, SEXUAL PREFERENCES, POLITICAL/RELIGIOUS BELIEFS ARE EMBRACED HERE 667-400-5242 CALL TODAY.
BALTIMORE, MD
coastreportonline.com

OCC prepares personal protective equipment for spring semester

Orange Coast College is making personal protective equipment accessible across campus as a part of its COVID-19 safety measures. The school will be expecting a full return of students during the spring semester. According to the Coast Community College District’s COVID-19 Prevention Program, the college will provide surgical masks for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
waubonsee.edu

Enroll for Spring with Ease at Waubonsee’s Registration Rallies

Waubonsee Community College invites returning students and members of the community interested in starting classes in the new year to ‘Rev up and Win’ at the college’s upcoming spring registration events. Attendees will receive personal assistance to enroll with ease for the spring semester, get questions answered on the spot, and have the chance to win special prizes. The Registration Rallies will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Sugar Grove Campus and Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Aurora Downtown Campus. Each event is from noon to 6 p.m.
COLLEGES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah Open Enrollment 2022

Open Enrollment can be confusing and SelectHealth wants to make sure you pick the right plan and are able to have all of your questions answered. Tomorrow, Tuesday November 16th is the SelectHealth and Fox 13 Health Fix. The SelectHealth Answer Team is by the phones all day and ready to answer your questions.
UTAH STATE
uiargonaut.com

ASUI election ballot is open for next semester’s senate

This morning, the ASUI election portal opened for students to vote on incoming senators. There are currently five candidates for senator: Owen Crowley, Nathaniel Trachimowicz, James Hiari, Theodore Ertel and Martha Smith. Trachimowicz and Hiari both have centered their platforms on transportation on campus. Crowley, a freshman from Genesee, is...
GENESEE, ID

