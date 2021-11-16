ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAT's 35 points can't overcome Wolves' shooting woes

By Chris Schad
 2 days ago
Credit: Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have the pieces for a competitive team but they have trouble putting everything together at the same time.

Monday's loss to the Suns was more of the same as Karl-Anthony Towns had a brilliant performance but a cold-shooting night cost the Wolves as they fell to the Suns 99-96.

Towns was the bright spot for Minnesota on the night, scoring a game-high 35 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Although an outburst in the third quarter earned him a technical foul, Towns channeled it for good in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 straight points.

But while Towns was on, the rest of the Wolves couldn't find their shot. Minnesota shot just 36.5 percent from the floor on the night and their struggles were amplified with a rough night from Anthony Edwards.

his City Edition jersey sell out in minutes earlier in the day, Edwards shot just 2-for-11 from the field including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Despite the struggles, the Timberwolves had a shot late in the game thanks to a 22-point effort from D'Angelo Russell. With the Wolves down by two late, Edwards was set up for a game-winning 3-pointer but coughed up the ball for Minnesota's 18th turnover of the night, sealing the victory for Phoenix.

The Timberwolves (4-9) will hope for better fortunes when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

