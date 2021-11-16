ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

By Associated Press
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena named American League’s top rookie

November 16, 2021 - After bursting on the scene in last year’s MLB postseason, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is this year’s American League Rookie of the Year. Arozarena, 26, received 124 points by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, including 22 first-place votes. Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros finished second with 63 points. In a positive sign for the Rays' prospects moving forward, Arozarena’s teammate Wander Franco finished third in the voting, despite only playing 70 games this season. Arozarena led all rookies with 4.1 Wins Above Replacement and became just the third rookie in the last decade to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season. Arozarena also only committed one defensive error in 119 games played in the outfield. The Rays phenom was favored to win the award after hitting 11 home runs during last year’s playoffs and was named that season’s ALCS MVP.
