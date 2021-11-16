ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Monoclonal antibodies could soon serve as preventative therapy for immunocompromised

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Throughout the pandemic, we have heard about...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael, one of the three white men on trial for the February 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, elicited a series of statements that could hurt his defense. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Covid 19

Comments / 0

Community Policy