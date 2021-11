The U.S. industrial market set new records across multiple key performance indicators, according to Transwestern’s third quarter U.S. industrial market report. More than 540 million square feet of net absorption was reported in the last four quarters, making it the first time in history that occupancy has increased by more than 500 million square feet year-over-year. And, the third quarter had net absorption of 158.8 million square feet, the largest quarterly growth since 2008.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO