Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 finally inducted

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJarome Iginla and Marian Hossa, elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on the first ballot, finally got their induction ceremonies Monday in Toronto. The Class of 2020 also featured Ken Holland, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson. The induction was postponed from last year due to the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Fuhr
Person
Kevin Lowe
Person
Mark Messier
Person
Willie O'ree
Person
Ken Holland
