NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame induction roundup

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hockey Hall of Fame finally welcomed its class of 2020 on Monday night, as six new members received the highest honor in the sport. This induction ceremony was previously postponed due to the pandemic, and there won't be a 2021 class. Here's a look at the resumes of each inductee...

NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
theScore

Hayes says he'll always remember scoring, dedicating goal to late brother

Kevin Hayes said he'll never forget scoring his first goal of the season Tuesday and dedicating it to his brother Jimmy, who died this past summer. "I'm happy it happened sooner rather than later, honestly," the Philadelphia Flyers forward said after a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames. "It was a big goal. The trainers got the puck for me. I'm going to give it to Jimmy's son, Beau, and it'll be one I remember forever."
NHL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning beat Islanders 4-1….Iginla highlights class inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

UNDATED (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are 6-0-2 over the last eight games.The Islanders have lost three in a row.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL
theScore

Introducing theScore's new hockey podcast

'When Goalies Were Weird' is a new hockey podcast from theScore. Starting Nov. 22, the six-part series dives into the lives and careers of some of the most fascinating characters in NHL history. Each episode tells the story of one great and unforgettable 1990s-era goalie, including Dominik Hasek, Patrick Roy, Ron Hextall, Ed Belfour, Curtis Joseph, and more.
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
theScore

Islanders' Mayfield ejected for kneeing Panthers' Barkov

New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was tossed from Tuesday night's game for kneeing Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. The officials handed Mayfield a major penalty and game misconduct after he caught Barkov leg-on-leg early in the second period. Barkov went to the dressing room after being helped off the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL

