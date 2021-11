The electric crossover segment is constantly heating up, with more and more options continuously being released. However, it goes without saying two of 2021’s most hotly anticipated EV crossovers are the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6. The Model Y, which is only just arriving in Europe now, has the prestige of being a Tesla – this means good range, great tech and plenty of performance are all expected. The EV6 on the other hand has a little more to prove, with Kia pricing it at a premium level not typically associated with the affordable Korean marque. That said, on paper the EV6 is impressive meanwhile its styling is modern and distinctive in comparison to the somewhat bland Model Y.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO