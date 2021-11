US yields retreated 6-7bps in the 5y-30y tenor, causing the Dollar to give up gains. The Dollar has weakened against major currencies, especially the Yen. The Yen had weakened to a 6 year low against the dollar but recovered strongly on drop-in US yields. Overall risk tone is that of caution. Brent has dropped below USD 80 per barrel. Base metals too are trading soft. Commodity currencies such as CAD and AUD are therefore underperforming. Gold continues to hold on to gains. Markets are awaiting the announcement of president Biden's pick for Federal Reserve chairman. It is a toss-up between incumbent Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO