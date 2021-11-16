ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Find Themselves in 31-10 Beatdown Over Rams

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Victory at last!

It had been since Week 6 of the 2020 season that the San Francisco 49ers had won a game at home. That win was against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, so it is only fitting that the 49ers get back in the winning column through the Rams again.

No longer are the 49ers riding a losing streak at Levi's Stadium. This was a game that they desperately needed. They needed to win to save their season, to reclaim homefield advantage, and most importantly to not waste the shine from their throwback 1994 red uniforms. In all seriousness, the 49ers did something else tonight.

The 49ers found themselves in a 31-10 beatdown over the Rams.

Against the Bears a few weeks ago, it looked like the 49ers found their offensive groove a bit. But clearly it was just against a poor opponent. The 49ers would end up getting mollywhopped by the Cardinals without Kyler Murray. It looked like this was a hopeless team after that. The 49ers just didn't seem to care nor have it in them to flip a switch to get their errant play cleaned up.

But against the Rams on Monday Night Football, the 49ers found themselves. They remembered what their strengths were and that they are a team that has adequate talent to push around anyone. Going into halftime against the Cardinals last week, the 49ers had double the pass attempts as they did rush attempts. Tonight against the Rams, they fully committed to running the ball with quick pass plays across the middle that played to Jimmy Garoppolo's strengths.

All I have to say is where the heck has this team been?

I don't know if playing the Rams allows Kyle Shanahan to remember what works for his offense, but this is the style of offense the 49ers could have been conducting since the start of the season. Utilizing Brandon Aiyuk as a lethal receiver, George Kittle as a redzone and third-down threat, Deebo Samuel as the ultimate chess piece, and running the ball with a two-headed monster. This offense saw remnants of 2019 become revived tonight, which explains why they won in a dominant fashion.

It also helped that the defense spotted the offense some points thanks to a Jimmie Ward pick six. The 49ers just played complimentary football and it is by far their best game they have played since 2019. To do what they did against an elite opponent on primetime after how they were embarrassed last week says a lot about their mindset. This was easily the 49ers' last stand for the season. A loss to the Rams would've cemented how porous of a season it was going to be the rest of the way.

As great of a win this is, it will mean nothing if the 49ers do not capitalize on it. When Shanahan went for it on fourth and 6 in the fourth-quarter that ended up becoming a touchdown by Samuel, that told me that Shanahan is building momentum. He is building momentum and confidence for the 49ers.

And boy, are they going to need it.

The 49ers need a serious run over the next few weeks if the want the playoffs to be a reality. Facing the Jaguars should be an easy win to accomplish, but getting up for such a lowly opponent and with a 10 A.M. body clock start time can be challenging.

There is a lot to be happy about with this win for the 49ers, especially the fans. Winning at home should instill a bit more confidence now with this team.

Now it's about the 49ers being able to the ride this lightning into next week.

