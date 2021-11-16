ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oklahoma Wildlife Department working with hunters to feed families

By Sarah Fischer
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- It's been a little more than a month since deer season began in Oklahoma, and as the holiday season nears, a program from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is helping families put a hot meal on the table. "It's a cooperative program between the...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Missouri Department of Conservation thanks hunters for CWD collection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) thanked the many deer hunters who participated in its mandatory sampling efforts in 34 counties for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in harvested deer. Conservation agents collected tissue samples of lymph nodes from more than 18,700 hunter-harvested deer for CWD testing....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
vermontjournal.com

Fish & Wildlife asks deer hunters to report wildlife sightings

REGION – Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey. The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November regular season. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia program lets hunters help feed people in need

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia program allows hunters to help feed families and individuals in need. The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The agency says the program processes deer that are donated. More than 1 million pounds of venison has been donated since […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
wxpr.org

Local wildlife rehabilitation groups ask deer hunters for donations

As hunters head into the woods this weekend, local wildlife rehabilitation groups are asking hunters to keep them in mind. There’s no shortage of animals in need of care at Wild Instincts wildlife rehabilitation and of course with that care comes a lot of feedings. “We go through probably about...
RHINELANDER, WI
News On 6

Supply Chain Issues Impact Oklahoma Hunters

Ammo shortages may impact hunters just ahead of deer and elk hunting season. Stores across the country are limiting the amount of ammunition customers can buy. Store owners said they are seeing the supply shortage but also shipping delays. Owners also say prices are going up as sources they would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox44news.com

Feed My Sheep Temple helps reunite family

TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple man who experienced homelessness for over two months is now on track to regain his life back after being reunited with family last week. Donald Adcox lived in the streets of Temple with just $5 in his pocket. Thanks to the volunteers and workers at Feed My Sheep Temple, he was reunited with a cousin he had not seen in ten years.
TEMPLE, TX
Pine And Lakes News

Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations

Minnesota deer hunters can use an online questionnaire to report wildlife they see during each hunt. Data from the observation survey will provide a helpful comparison to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ population estimates for various species. Using a mobile device or desktop computer, hunters enter information on the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Season#Kten#Odwc Game Warden#Ernies#Oklahomans#Hunters For The Hungry
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mountaintimes.info

Hunters asked to help collect deer teeth

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the November 13-28 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
ANIMALS
leelanaunews.com

A family hunting tradition continues

There will be three generations of the LaCross family out in the woods opening day of the firearm deer season. Jeff LaCross began hunting with his father, Urban, as a kid and is now the senior-most member of the hunting group that’s up with the sun on opening day. “We used to have a hunter’s breakfast, but the younger kids […]
HOBBIES
kttn.com

Hunters harvest 89,861 deer during opening weekend of firearms season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on November 13 and 14. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.
LIFESTYLE
The Spokesman-Review

Washington wildlife officials surveying for CWD struggling to gather enough samples from hunters

A Washington State effort to survey for Chronic Wasting Disease, a deadly neurological disease impacting deer and elk, has had a slow start this year. “Check stations are slow,” said Melia DeVivo, an ungulate research scientist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in an email. “We have collected a total of 245 CWD samples so far and those are a combination of hunter harvest, roadkill, and deer that died during the epizootic hemorrhagic disease/bluetongue outbreak. We are still far from reaching our goal of 1,200 samples for the fiscal year.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WDAM-TV

Food drive underway to help feed veterans and their families

The $1 million project is between 34th avenue and highway 49. Officials break ground on the new Nora Davis Elementary School. Laurel School District leaders say the building is going to be state of the art. LPD names officer of the month. Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT.
CHARITIES
News On 6

Oklahoma Hunters Help Little Boy With Cancer Shoot First Buck

Green Country hunters came together to help a little boy fighting cancer, shoot his first buck!. Bradley Lawson has been fighting aggressive cancer since he was three years old- he has grown up in hospitals. He is 5 now. Bradley had rounds of unsuccessful surgeries to remove his tumor and was eventually taken off life support, but he survived! His dad tells me, while Bradley was in the hospital, on his sickest days-----he would talk about, one day, being able to go hunt and shoot a buck.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy