The electric vehicle (EV) race has taken some interesting turns this week. While the start of the LA Auto Show has helped some companies climb higher, other EV producers saw shares plunge early in the week, only to rebound today. One example is the ever volatile Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID). We’re still recovering from the record-setting initial public offering (IPO) of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), but today marks the debut of a new company that promises to be a key player in the ever-growing EV space. British-based startup Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) has just come public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Accordingly, let’s dig into what Wall Street should be watching as WEJO stock begins trading today.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO