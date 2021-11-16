ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw. The Niners (4-5) had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams (7-3). San Francisco has won five straight against Los Angeles. Garoppolo threw...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

49ers’ studs and duds from a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams

SANTA CLARA — Not a lot of room for “duds” this week. Not with the thorough and physical 31-10 beating the 49ers put on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night before a national television audience. The 49ers (4-5) dominated the Rams (7-3) from the outset, piling up the rushing attempts...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers seek 5th straight win over NFC West rival Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Rams by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 4-5; San Francisco 2-6. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Rams 23-20 on Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 prediction, odds, pick and more

Week 10 of the NFL season is fast approaching. The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road and face off against the San Francisco 49ers for this week’s Monday Night Football. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. Both of these teams...
NFL
49erswebzone

15 manhandling observations from the 49ers’ dominant win over the Rams

495 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a win Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams. On the heels of an extremely poor effort at home against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was looking to bounce back. No one expected the 49ers to win. But we had hoped they would at least play well and keep the game close.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 31, Rams 10: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The real 49ers just stood up. They saved their season with a dramatic 31-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're are 4-5 with the easy part of their schedule coming up. Which means they just might turn their season around. Here are their grades for this win.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap#Niners#Td
49erswebzone.com

Recap: 49ers turn in dominant performance in 31-10 pasting of Rams

909 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Things didn't look good for the San Francisco 49ers on paper heading into their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, having lost five of their past six games while not having won a game at Levi's Stadium in over a year.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL
therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are back in primetime in Week 10 with a Monday Night Football tilt against the 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:. 1) Keep TE...
NFL
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Deebo, 49ers in dominant win over Rams

The 49ers' PFF scores reflect a dominant performance in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan’s challenge to the team to close out the night with at least 40 run attempts appeared to heighten the physicality of the team. The 49ers set the tone early with two lengthy drives that kept the Rams' offense on the sidelines for all but eight plays in the first quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers convincing 31-10 victory over the Rams

It’s been quite an erratic few weeks for the San Francisco 49ers. After arguably the lowest point of the Kyle Shanahan era last week, the 49ers responded with a dominant 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Going up against one of the best teams in the NFL on Monday Night Football, the Niners answered the call.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 10 Game Recap: San Fransisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

The Los Angeles Rams failed to give a warm welcome to new teammates Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. The Tennessee Titans dominated the Rams on national television in Week 9, and the San Francisco 49ers proceeded to do the same in Week 10, smashing the Rams 31-10 on Monday night.
NFL
wmleader.com

Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll to 31-10 win over Rams

Deebo Samuel amassed 133 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — as the San Francisco 49ers throttled the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday night. The 49ers dominated all aspects of the game against the Rams in earning a fifth straight victory...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

49ers Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Week 10 Rams Win

SANTA CLARA -- The defense got off the field after four plays on Jimmie Ward’s interception on a deep Matthew Stafford throw that was nowhere near his intended teammate. Then, the 49ers’ offense seemingly never left the field. The 49ers started strong on Monday night, and continued to impose their...
NFL
SkySports

Los Angeles Rams 10-31 San Francisco 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo throws two touchdowns, Deebo Samuel stars and 49ers snap winless run at home

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers played keep-away en route to a resounding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Deebo Samuel caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another score and George Kittle added a touchdown reception as San Francisco (4-5) held the ball for 39 minutes and three seconds. Jimmie Ward recorded two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown as the 49ers beat the NFC West-rival Rams for the fifth straight time.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers earn straight 'A' report card for huge win over Rams

SANTA CLARA -- The defense got off the field after four plays on Jimmie Ward’s interception on a deep Matthew Stafford throw that was nowhere near his intended teammate. Then, the 49ers’ offense seemingly never left the field. The 49ers started strong on Monday night, and continued to impose their...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' safety Jimmie Ward snaps drought with 2 interceptions in 31-10 win over Rams

Jimmie Ward is an experienced safety who thrives in various coverages and mentors his younger 49ers teammates. But 7½ seasons into his NFL career, he is seldom mentioned among the top players at his position. The reason is simple: In a league that prizes highlight-worthy plays, Ward delivers few takeaways....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy