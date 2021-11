The bill to allow carrying concealed weapons without a permit introduced by Senator Cris Dush has passed the House. According to the Associated Press, the bill passed the House on Tuesday by a divided vote with a majority of Republican support and Democrats mostly opposed. Those opposing pointed out that the Bill would likely not be enacted as Gov. Wolf has already stated he will veto the legislation arguing that people would be less safe with guns more readily available.

