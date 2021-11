In a somewhat controversial choice, our masthead is going with the true freshman QB who made his first college start against the best college defense in the country. Part of this is just for the simple fact that Macon was not put in a position to succeed (you’ll notice below that Brady Cook got some votes as well.) But part of this is due to the fact that Macon showed off a dimension that the Mizzou offense hasn’t displayed all season. He’s still a ways off as a passer, but Macon’s ability to run created some explosive plays, signaling a bright future in black and gold.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO