Al Faruque Named IEEE Distinguished Lecturer

Lecturer / Senior Lecturer – Occupational Therapy. (Competitive salary dependent on experience) Hours of work: Full time, 1 FTE. Having recently secured a contract to provide a part-time course in Occupational Therapy for South-East Wales, we are now assembling a team to finalise course development and prepare to deliver, with our first intake due in September 2022. With a commissioned intake of around 20 students per year this small course represents a great opportunity to impact on Occupational Therapy education both in the region and more widely. This will be through course leadership, close work with small student groups and collaboration with a multi-disciplinary faculty and range of University Health Boards and Social Care providers. Our ambition is to deliver a course that reflects not only contemporary practice but is truly future facing and prepares graduates to positively impact a range of client groups across a wide range of practice environments. Our curriculum will have interprofessional education, digital health and wellbeing, quality improvement and compassionate leadership at its core. If you find the prospect of being involved in developing a course from the start appealing and want to impact on the future of Occupational Therapy education, then please contact us. We welcome applications from Occupational Therapists who want to work either full time or part time, and in addition to welcoming applicants for these first roles, are happy to receive CV's and speak to candidates about flexible employment patterns. For an informal discussion please contact Dr. Ian Mathieson, Head of School details on our website.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO