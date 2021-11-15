ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Al Faruque Named IEEE Distinguished Lecturer

uci.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 15, 2021 – Mohammad Abdullah Al Faruque, associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science, has been selected as an IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA) Distinguished Lecturer for the 2022-2023 term. The IEEE CEDA Distinguished Lecturer Program promotes the field of electronic design automation to the...

engineering.uci.edu

