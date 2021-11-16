ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona plan to upgrade Gavi contract

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona have plans to upgrade the contract of Gavi. The midfielder is out of contract in 2023 after signing his first professional deal when he turned 16. His contract was already worth more than...

www.tribalfootball.com

#Gavi
