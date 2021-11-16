ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Data Science Business Metrics

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are a ton of data science or specific algorithm metrics like MAE and RMSE that are useful to know, there are other metrics that can mean more to stakeholders and your business as a whole. It is often not taught as much in academia, but it is just as...

towardsdatascience.com

How to Create More Efficient Deep Learning Models

In this article, I am going to present and discuss several important approaches and techniques that can help improve the efficiency of a deep learning model on different levels. These types of optimizations are becoming even more important now as the new improvements in deep learning models also bring an increase in the number of parameters, resources requirements to train, latency, storage requirements, etc.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Steps To Choosing Great Data Visualizations for Your Data Science Projects

After collating, interpreting, and analyzing, your visualization models must be professional and unique. Plus, it’s easier for the human brain to understand visuals and patterns than huge chunks of text and figures. Visualizing is easily my favorite part of the job. Data visualization conveys long and bulky raw data with...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Why I Became a Data Scientist over a Data Engineer

The long story short, is that of course, I prefer to be a data scientist over a data engineer, but why? Perhaps these reasons I will share from my personal experience can relate to what you are thinking, or at least help you to determine if you want to pursue either path, or reconsider changing to the other role. Although the roles share the same first word, there are a ton of differences between these two positions.
PYTHON
thesfnews.com

How To Stand Out In A Competitive Data Science Field

UNITED STATES—Many are finding that it is hard to stand out from the crowd in data science in today’s day and age. In recent times this has been called “the sexiest job of the 21st century” and the “best job in America”, so it is understandable why so many people have been entering this field in recent years. There are many perks to a job in data science, but this rush of talent also means that it has quickly become crowded and many are finding it hard to stand out to employers. So, what can be done about this? Read on for a few ways that you can stand out from the crowd.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Linkedin#Mae#Rmse
towardsdatascience.com

UCL Data Science Society: Introduction to Numpy

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Export and Load Anaconda Environments for Data Science Projects

Sharable Python virtual environments with a single Terminal command. Setting up virtual environments from scratch every time is a tedious and time-consuming process. There’s a way around it. You can use Anaconda to export a Python virtual environment to a YAML file you can then reuse in different projects. You can also share the YAML file with your team, so everyone’s on the same track.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science Experiments in Government

The health innovation hub (hih) has an intriguing mission statement: “The hih serves as a think tank, sparring partner, and implementation supporter for the Federal Ministry of Health.” Could you please share more about what the data science team does at hih? In what ways does it serve as a “sparring partner”?
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Use Streamlit and Python to Build a Data Science App

Web apps are still useful tools for data scientists to present their data science projects to users. Since we may not have web development skills, we can use open-source python libraries like Streamlit to easily develop web apps in a short time. TABLE OF CONTENTS. Introduction to Streamlit. Installation and...
SOFTWARE
