Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 cr from Hardik Pandya at airport

Birmingham Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham Star

2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 90 crore at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 12.9 kilograms of Heroin on Friday night from two Ugandan nationals who had arrived from Nairobi (Kenya) via Abu Dhabi. As per a press release by the Ministry of Finance, the value of...
milwaukeesun.com

One detained with 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1 cr at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore on Tuesday morning placed under the seat of the flight. As per the Customs officials, the gold was concealed in the life jacket and placed...
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th Largest Society by Revenues in Asia-Pacific Region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new benchmark, by distributing royalty amounting to Rs. 325 Crs. in the past two years. The last two years have been challenging across various sectors. The...
Birmingham Star

Indian Suryakirans, Tejas main attractions at Dubai's Air Show 2021

Dubai [UAE], November 18 (ANI): Suryakirans and Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were the main attractions on the final day of Dubai's Air Show 2021. Dubai's biennial Air Show 2021 penultimate day commenced on Wednesday with a fascinating combined flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and UAE's Al Fursan Display Team, read IAF release.
Marwari Catalysts - a 100 Co-founders Club is setting up the new spirit of entrepreneurship in India

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir):"Winning teams have players who make things happen" the quote advocates the scenario perfectly because every unicorn startup's success starts with unicorn foundersco-founders. It is the team leadership that makes it happen. The journey of each startup with unicorn status today at some time was...
Birmingham Star

MoS Home Nityanand Rai inaugurates family housing complex of CISF in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday inaugurated the family housing complex of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dwarka in Delhi. Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF personnel and their families were also...
MedicalXpress

Delhi wakes to post-Diwali smog

New Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Friday after an overnight barrage of firecrackers for the Hindu festival of Diwali in the Indian megacity, despite a ban on selling them. At various hotspots, levels of harmful PM 2.5 particles topped 400 on average on the...
UP govt approves 735 drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 1,882 cr

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): The State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee (SLSSC) of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday approved proposals submitted by the State worth Rs 1,882 Crore for making provision of tap water connections in rural areas, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday. As per the...
Vishnuaravi

Learnings from India's COVID 19 fight.

Creator: Anadolu Agency | Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. This article essentially gives you examples of those districts that have turned around their slow pace in COVID vaccination.
Delhi pollution: Are Diwali fireworks to blame?

Air pollution levels have shot up in the Indian capital, Delhi, during the current festive season of Diwali. A lot of attention has focused on the impact of fireworks and this year India's Supreme Court has recently allowed the use of green or eco-friendly crackers. But how far are fireworks...
AFP

India opens to tourists after 20 months

India on Monday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified. But after a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, last month announced a loosening.
AFP

India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
