Volbeat shared a new single and lyric video “Becoming”, their third from their upcoming new album Servant Of The Mind due out on December 3rd via EMI Records. The band annouced a special London headline show next spring. The intimate show in London ahead of their June 2022 Download Festival performance, where they play directly underneath headliners Biffy Clyro and Korn on Sunday’s main stage. The one-off London date will take place at the 800-capacity O2 Academy Islington venue on May 21st, 2022, a giant underplay for the band who have previously sold out the 48,250 capacity Telia Parken stadium back home in Denmark. Tickets are expected to sell out rapidly when they go on sale. Watch the clip, and pre-order the album now to get your first crack at tickets!

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO