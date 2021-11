As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 on CBS this Friday, be prepared as well to see a dose of brotherly love. For a little more insight on that, why not check out the sneak peeks below? These two are indicative mostly of the central storyline of “Be Smart or Be Dead” — a hit that gets put out on Danny Reagan’s life. We know that at some point, a woman confesses to trying to take Donnie Wahlberg’s character out; yet, it’s not clear who hired her for the time being or why. This is why Danny’s little brother Jamie is doing what he can to protect him, and that even includes staying over at his house!

