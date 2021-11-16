ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Businesses Want You To Fill Out A Survey — Don’t!

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you ever wonder why your local fast-food restaurant or retail store is trying so hard to get you to fill out a survey?. You may have noticed that more and more businesses in the Hudson Valley are pressuring you to fill out an online survey. We've all experienced that moment...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Business Looks to Open at Abandoned Rt. 9 Eyesore

A sprawling, 30,000-square-foot showroom that's been empty for years may soon reopen as a new business. A few years ago we posted a photo gallery of 21 abandoned stores that were scattered up and down Route 9 in Dutchess County. We're happy to report that in the four years since then, several of those buildings have either already been reopened or have plans in the works to be remodeled.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh to Norway, Direct Flights Begin This Summer

It's getting easier and easier to escape the Hudson Valley for a little vacation. Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines announced flights from Stewart Airport to sunny Florida. Tampa, Miami and Orlando are all destinations that Hudson Valley residents can easily get to by hopping on a flight at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Town Named One of America’s Top Thanksgiving Fishing Spots

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather to give thanks for what they've got and to enjoy lots of good food. But for some, it may be a day for some tranquil peace and quiet far away from the rat race. For those looking for some good spots to fish, you'll be happy to know one of America's best fishing towns for Thanksgiving is right here in the state of New York. Granted, it's a little bit of a hike from the Hudson Valley, but it's a long weekend for most, so get ready for a road trip.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Hudson, NY
Business
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Food Containers, Plates, Cups Will Soon Be Banned in New York

Get ready for big changes. In a few weeks foam plates, cups, food containers and more will be banned in New York. The New York State DEC is reminding all that starting Jan. 1, 2022, no covered food service provider or store (retail or wholesale) will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in New York State.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Survey
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fire at Beloved Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Triggers Evacuation

A fire broke out at an award-winning Hudson Valley bagel shop on Monday morning, forcing the evacuation of staff and customers. Facebook reports of the fire had fans of Hopewell Hot Bagels on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction posting their prayers for the beloved bagel shop as news spread about a possible fire. Several social media accounts reported fire trucks on the scene and the store's sign ablaze.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Thanksgiving Meal Deals in the Hudson Valley

Thanksgiving is such an incredible time of the year. It kicks off the holiday season for many, bringing friends and family together for food and festivities. Kids are playing out on the lawn, beers are on top of coasters as people are watching the football games, your cousin is blowing up in the other room claiming that someone is cheating in cards, you know how it gets. Of course; however, the main thing that brings everyone together is the food. At my house, we will put on a whole spread of dishes like a shrimp platter, green bean casserole, scalloped tomatoes, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and that beautiful Butterball turkey. Last year was my first time cooking the turkey, and I have to say, I did not burn it! No, it turned out well. I love to cook, so it’s great to have that knowledge and ability now. It’s nice now that many of us can open up our homes again to more people after how small many celebrations were last year.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Which Hudson Valley Turkey Trot is Underway All Month Long?

As someone who has lived in the New Paltz area for years, I have always thought it was great how it seems for every holiday there is some kind of community tradition. Both the Town and the Village of New Paltz seem to make great locations for events that help local groups and encourage people to come to be a part of the fun.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy