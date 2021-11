Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is on the run following a domestic violence incident at his Florida home over the weekend involving his ex-girlfriend, police said Thursday. Stacy appeared to beat his girlfriend in an incident at their home over the weekend. The video appeared to show Stacy throwing the woman into a television stand and being hit, according to TMZ Sports. The gossip site, citing a restraining order application, reported that the woman said he punched her several times in the head.

