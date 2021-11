Tesla stock adds another 5% on Wednesday. TSLA shares break above the 9 and 21-day moving averages. Tesla stops just at the $1,120 resistance level. Tesla strongly outperformed on Wednesday. Not just the broad market with the Nasdaq and S&P finishing in the red, but Tesla also outperformed some notable electric vehicle names that have all been well bid of late. Rivian (RIVN) finally had a down day, and it was a tumultuous one, with the new kid on the EV block closing down 15%. Lucid Motors (LCID) fell over 5%, but Tesla held firm and closed in the green.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO