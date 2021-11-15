Brightline executive looks ahead after 19-month hiatus (Photos)

Nick Tacony started sewing together the history of Tacony Corp. from the basement of his south St. Louis home. In 1946, Tacony invested his life savings in used sewing machines and parts to repair and sell them. “He was a mechanic by trade, had an eighth-grade education and he really...
A California-based public tech company will acquire a Greater Cincinnati startup in a deal worth more than half-a-billion dollars — a massive exit that comes amid a historic fundraising year for the region. Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mason-based Vndly, a provider of cloud-based...
Brightline, the operator of sleek, often empty trains connecting South Florida’s three major downtowns, plans to resume service Monday. Its hopes of carrying millions of passengers a year remain as ambitious as ever. The for-profit rail line, which runs between Miami and West Palm Beach, halted trains in March 2020...
