(One Perfect Life Chapters 190-193) Crucifixion was the most painful form of death ever devised by men. It is the death Jesus suffered on our behalf for the forgiveness of our sins – our propitiation (Romans 3:25). Prior to being placed on the cross Jesus was scourged and mocked. The soldiers mocked Him in part by bowing before. They did not realize that in the future, “every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:10-11; Isaiah 45:23).

