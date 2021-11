President Joe Biden showcased his commitment to Native Americans on Monday by taking steps to improve public safety and justice for their communities and seeking a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling on Chaco Canyon, an ancient heritage site in northwestern New Mexico. In signing the order on public safety, Biden said it was "long overdue." Biden addressed the first tribal nations summit since 2016. Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to participate in the two-day event, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO