Limestone County, AL

Kilpatrick announces candidacy for Limestone County Sheriff

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Jeff Kilpatrick is officially running to be the next sheriff of Limestone County.

“Keeping our community safe is my goal, and will always be my priority,” Kilpatrick said in a news release. “I am committed to selflessly serving the citizens of Limestone County as your next Sheriff.”

“As the population of Limestone County continues to grow, the Sheriff’s Office must adapt to provide the best service,” Kilpatrick continued. “Our community deserves a sheriff who recognizes when changes need to be made, and I believe that I am the best candidate to get that job done. It would be an honor to serve as your Sheriff of Limestone County.”

Kilpatrick is an Athens resident and a graduate of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy.

He currently works as an investigator. During his 18-year career in law enforcement, he has served at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, Madison Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilpatrick joins four other men running for Sheriff in the Republican primary, including Chris Carter, Randy King, Eric Redd, Fred Sloss, and current Sheriff Josh McLaughlin, who was appointed to the position after Mike Blakely was removed from office for theft and ethics convictions in August .

The primary election will be held on May 24, 2022.

