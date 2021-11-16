ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paul, Weiss’ China Managing Partner to Depart

By Jessica Seah
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has confirmed that its...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Risks In China Are Growing, But Manageable

The Chinese government has taken a stricter stance on some of the large consumer tech names, the education sector and some of the Macau gaming names. 2021 has been quite an eventful year in China, marked by the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, increasing regulation of several sectors and, more recently, an increasing amount of stress in the property sector. What does this spell for China’s economy in 2022? And how could it impact the global economic outlook in the year ahead?
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

More chief executives join the ‘Great Resignation’

(Reuters) – CEO turnover spiked in the first half of 2021, as companies tapped new talent to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed-out chief executives sought a career change, a study from recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles found. The findings illustrate how CEOs are not immune to...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Former Slaughter and May Partner Resurfaces At White & Case

A former Slaughter and May London partner who left the firm in 2020 following an internal investigation has resurfaced a year later at U.S. firm White & Case. Financing partner Oliver Storey has joined White & Case’s London base as a consultant, according to a Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) filing. He left Slaughter and May in November 2020 following the investigation and the firm notified the SRA about the matter.
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

China's APT41 Manages Library of Breached Certificates

A freelance Chinese APT group is actively managing a library of compromised code-signing digital certificates to support cyber-espionage attacks targeting supply chain vendors, according to Venafi. The security vendor’s latest research report details the work of APT41, an unusual group in that it has previously been observed carrying out attacks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Weiss#Wharton Garrison
Business Insider

Big tech aims to partner with wealth managers rather than compete

According to a Capco report published last week, 92% of wealth managers fear Big Tech disruption. Rather than launch competing offerings, we expect Big Tech firms will support wealth managers' digital transformation. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Samsung heir departs for Canada, US to meet partners: Yonhap

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee left Sunday for Canada and the U.S. in his first overseas business trip since his parole in August, according to Yonhap News. Samsung’s de-facto chief told reporters at an airport that he will meet with “various partners” in the U.S., Yonhap said. While it’s unclear what Lee will do in his first business travel to the country in five years, he could visit Samsung’s chip plant site in Austin, Texas, amid the shortage of semiconductors and may finalize the selection of the site for the company's new U.S. chip plant, according to the report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
channele2e.com

DSP-Explorer Acquires Managed Services Assets of Fellow Oracle Partner JoraPh

UK-based Oracle data platform specialist DSP-Explorer acquired the managed services assets fellow Oracle partner JoraPh. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 717 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. DSP-Explorer,...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Partner at McKinsey Management Consulting Company Charged With Insider Trading

A partner at McKinsey, the world’s largest consulting company, has been charged with illegal insider trading in advance of a Goldman Sachs deal with finance and technology lender GreenSky, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday. In a press release, the SEC said Puneet Dikshit, a partner at...
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Swiss pursue ‘special path’ with big trade partner China -minister

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s foreign minister played down prospects for his neutral country to embrace Western sanctions against China over its human rights record as Bern pursues a “special path” with Beijing, a major trade partner, he told a newspaper. “It is a balancing act. On the one hand, we...
POLITICS
Reuters

GE turns to Paul Weiss to navigate three-way split

(Reuters) - As General Electric Co moves to carve itself into three public companies, it is turning once again to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for legal counsel on the deal. Paul Weiss has advised GE on a string of complex transactions as it has worked to reconfigure its...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GM's China Partner To Acquire Bigger Ships To Transport Cars: Bloomberg

SAIC Motor Corp will acquire two ships capable of carrying almost twice as many cars as its current transport vessels through its transport unit, Anji Logistics, Bloomberg reports. SAIC has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) in China. The roll-on-roll-off ships can both...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox-What are China's wealth management products?

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s property sector woes have shed light on a unique off-balance-sheet funding source used by the industry called wealth management products (WMPs) and often sold to retail investors. This week, property developer Kaisa Group Holdings said its finance unit had missed a payment on a WMP. Missed...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Spanish Firm Swaps Central London for Mayfair to Be Among Private Equity Clients

Spanish firm Pérez-Llorca is expanding its London office and will be relocating in December to Mayfair from the City – a crosstown move that the firm says will place it closer to its growing client base in private equity. Mayfair, a neighborhood of boutiques, luxury hotels, and Michelin-starred restaurants in...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Stefan Matthews handing over CEO reins at TAAL to Richard Baker in January 2022

Stefan Matthews, CEO of TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ1 | OTC: TAALF), announced he will step down from his position on January 1, 2022. Taking his place will be Richard Baker, who currently sits on the company’s Board of Directors and has served as Lead Independent Director of its Technology Committee.
BUSINESS
L.A. Weekly

Entrepreneur Charles Fernandez is Leading a New Team in Global Satellite Technology

Charles M. Fernandez is the ultimate entrepreneur: after three decades of success, he’s more than ready to lead Orbsat, afirm that specializes in satellite-connected communications and IoT that satisfy the ever-increasing demands of the twenty-first century global market. Six months ago, Charles M. Fernandez took on a new role as...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Research Associate for Leading Global Executive Search Firm

Maiden Marc Associates are currently working with an industry-leading, global retained Executive Search firm looking to add several Researchers and Associates to join a number of their corporate business practices. Covering the placements of CEOs, Chairmen, MDs and other direct Board reports for FTSE and NYSE listed businesses, they work...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy