Police Arrest Stabbing, Robbery Suspect Downtown

Officers arrested a stabbing and robbery suspect Downtown on Monday afternoon after he returned to the scene less than two hours later.

At 12:38 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue for reports of a robbery and stabbing. A security guard stated he attempted to stop a repeat shoplifter from leaving the store and the suspect punched him in the face. Then, the suspect stabbed another employee in the back as he left the store and fled the scene. Police searched the area but didn’t find the man.

Seattle Fire Department medics responded to treat the stabbing victim, who then drove himself to a hospital for further treatment.

At 1:55 p.m., the suspect returned to the store and shoplifted again. Employees called 911 and police found and arrested the man in the 400 block of Pine Street. Officers booked the 26-year-old suspect into King County Jail for assault and robbery.