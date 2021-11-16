ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybeans at 5-week high on U.S. demand hopes; wheat eases

 2 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with support from expectations that talks between the United States and China will result in higher demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat dipped from multi-year top and corn ticked higher. "The U.S. is crushing beans at a...

CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Provide Direction

Live cattle closed higher but left the market in the range it has been trading in over the past week. Weakening boxed beef has traders concerned about market potential. Hog futures have been stretched with December not able to hold the strong gains of Tuesday. Cash remains weak. Cattle: Higher...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Gold slips as U.S. jobless claims data cements rate-hike bets

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as encouraging weekly U.S. jobless claims data strengthened bets for an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve following recent strong inflation data out of the United States. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,858.76 per ounce by 1:41 pm ET (1841...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

REFILE-GRAINS-Wheat extends rally on global supply risks; soy also holds firm

(Refiles to amend byline) * Wheat buoyed by flurry of import tenders * Australia harvest rain, Canada flooding fuel supply worries * Soybeans firm near one-month top on strong demand * Corn tracks wheat, soybeans higher By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended a rally on Thursday, with Paris prices setting a new 14-year high, as a wave of import demand and heavy rain in major exporters Australia and Canada stoked concern about global availability. Chicago soybeans also held firm, after hitting a near seven-week high on Wednesday, as demand from China and the domestic feed market countered supply pressure from the U.S. harvest and Brazilian planting. Corn edged up, tracking wheat and soybeans. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.6% at $8.35-1/4 a bushel by 1326 GMT, near Wednesday's peak of $8.44 that marked the highest since December 2012. In Europe, March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.7% at 299.75 euros ($339.71) a tonne, a highest price on a second-month position since September 2007 and above a previous 14-year peak of 296.50 euros on Wednesday. Major wheat importers Algeria, Egypt and Turkey have held or announced tenders this week. On the supply side, heavy rain is threatening late damage to Australia's harvest, flooding has disrupted export routes in western Canada while dry conditions are raising early doubts about next year's harvest in the United States and the Black Sea region. "There is big demand for wheat right now, when wheat production is under the microscope," a European trader said. "It may be a really tight balance sheet going forward." CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $12.84-1/4 a bushel. On Wednesday prices hit their highest since Sept. 30. Corn was up 0.5% at $5.78-1/4 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fourth trading day in a row the government has announced a soybean export deal. U.S. traders have also reported extra interest in soymeal as a result of tight supply of some other feed ingredients. Prices at 1326 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 835.25 13.00 1.58 640.50 30.41 CBOT corn 578.25 3.00 0.52 484.00 19.47 CBOT soy 1284.25 7.25 0.57 1311.00 -2.04 Paris wheat 301.00 5.50 1.86 192.50 56.36 Paris maize 251.00 3.00 1.21 219.00 14.61 Paris rape 696.00 4.75 0.69 418.25 66.41 WTI crude oil 78.47 0.11 0.14 48.52 61.73 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 0.12 1.2100 -6.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Michigan dairy farmer Doug Chapin has been unable to buy bottles of veterinary penicillin for his cows for more than a month. In Minnesota, pig farmer Randy Spronk reformulated feed rations due to a shortage of the widely used ingredient lysine, an amino acid that helps livestock grow.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC cuts forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Treasury yields ease; Turkey's lira plunges

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey's lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and stocks on Wall Street were mixed. Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-15 cents, corn up 2-3 cents, soy up 3-6 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat heads higher with the benchmark CBOT contract setting a nine-year peak on stepped-up global wheat export business amid tightening world supplies. Life-of-contract highs set in most CBOT and K.C. wheat contract months. * The International Grains Council (IGC) cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production to 777 million tonnes, down 4 million from its previous estimate, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Nov. 11 at 399,100 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Consultancy Strategie Grains cut its 2021/22 demand forecast for European Union wheat as high prices were seen eroding exports and leading industrial processors to switch to maize. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 14 cents at $8.36-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 10 cents at $8.44, and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/2 cents at $10.38-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn seen higher but range-bound, supported by strength in wheat and soybean futures. Traders await fresh direction as the U.S. harvest winds down. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Nov. 11 at 1,044,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,400,000 tonnes. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.78-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher on technical buying and strength in soyoil and soymeal futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Nov. 11 at 1,374,900 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 1,000,000 to 1,600,000 tonnes. * Weekly U.S. soyoil sales were above expectations at 67,500 tonnes. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a two-week top as an upbeat outlook for exports and output helped investors shrug off concerns over higher export duties. * January soybeans last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $12.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Column: to Exclude or Not? Grain Analyses Evolve as China Ups Imports

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The practice of excluding China from global wheat and corn analyses has been increasingly prevalent in recent years because of the country’s swelling stockpiles. However, China last year became the top corn importer as domestic prices soared, so is the exclusion still valid?. Since the...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Dollar takes breather from rally, hovers just off 16-month top

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in early Asian trade on Thursday, having lost ground on the pound and yen overnight as the U.S. currency took a breather while traders considered whether its recent surge was starting to run out of steam. Sterling...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil pares losses, gold dips

Crude prices dropped after the China National Food and Strategic Reserves Admin (SRB) stated they are working on the release of crude reserves. WTI crude has dropped almost nine dollars since the recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly priced in the impact of a coordinated SPR release between the US and China.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Futures gains continue

In early trading Thursday, CME Group corn and soybean futures continue moving higher. The Dec. corn futures are 4¾¢ higher at $5.80. March futures are 4¾¢ higher at $5.86¼. May corn futures are 5¢ higher at $5.90¾. . January soybeans. are 4¢ higher at $12.81. March soybean futures are 3¾¢...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat, Meal Resume Gains Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 1/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 7 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 9 3/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Global equities are mixed to lower overnight with U.S. futures higher after the lower settlements Wednesday. Energy markets took a lot of the focus the previous session as the U.S. announced it was planning a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In addition, it was reported President Biden was asking the leaders of China and Japan to do the same from their own petroleum reserves.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures drop as investors take profits

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures retreated from multiyear highs on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat also closed lower, its fourth decline in the last five sessions. * A recent flurry of export activity had already been priced into the market and investors were waiting for signs of fresh deals before driving prices higher. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 399,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week. That was in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 525,000 tonnes and above the previous week's total of 308,415 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 121,805 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2-1/4 cents at $8.20 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents lower at $8.28-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $10.16-3/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
mymixfm.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) – Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”
BUSINESS
agfax.com

6 Farm Themes Discussed at Ag Banker Conference – DTN

Agriculture is seeing short-term inflation and supply chain challenges in several ways, but the industry and the overall U.S. economy will continue to be pressured by demographic and technology changes going forward. Those were just a few of the topics from speakers this week at the American Bankers Association Ag...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises, near 9-year top on supply woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Wednesday, rising for the seventh out of last eight sessions, as shrinking surplus in key Northern Hemisphere suppliers kept prices near a nine-year high. Soybeans gained ground on the back of strong Chinese demand for U.S. supplies after a...
AGRICULTURE

