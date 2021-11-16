GRAINS-Soybeans at 5-week high on U.S. demand hopes; wheat eases

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat heads higher with the benchmark CBOT contract setting a nine-year peak on stepped-up global wheat export business amid tightening world supplies. Life-of-contract highs set in most CBOT and K.C. wheat contract months. * The International Grains Council (IGC) cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production to 777 million tonnes, down 4 million from its previous estimate, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Nov. 11 at 399,100 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Consultancy Strategie Grains cut its 2021/22 demand forecast for European Union wheat as high prices were seen eroding exports and leading industrial processors to switch to maize. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 14 cents at $8.36-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 10 cents at $8.44, and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/2 cents at $10.38-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn seen higher but range-bound, supported by strength in wheat and soybean futures. Traders await fresh direction as the U.S. harvest winds down. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Nov. 11 at 1,044,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,400,000 tonnes. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.78-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher on technical buying and strength in soyoil and soymeal futures. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Nov. 11 at 1,374,900 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations for 1,000,000 to 1,600,000 tonnes. * Weekly U.S. soyoil sales were above expectations at 67,500 tonnes. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a two-week top as an upbeat outlook for exports and output helped investors shrug off concerns over higher export duties. * January soybeans last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $12.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

