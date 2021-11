Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams caught two passes for 58 yards on five targets in the Chargers 27-24 win against the Eagles on Sunday. Williams has looked like a completely different receiver compared to his hot start at the beginning of the season. A knee injury could be the cause of his poor play. He's gotten five targets in three of the past four games but has only topped 60 yards receiving, once. He will look to bounce back against the Vikings next week where he should be downgraded to a WR3 with WR1 upside.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO