If I were to happen across a magical lamp that granted me 3 wishes, I’d certainly spend one on the ability to read and watch each Harry Potter book/film for the first time again. And I’m probably not the only Harry Potter fan to desperately want that experience. While anything short of a 50 First Dates situation won’t allow for a fresh eyes approach to the franchise, director Chris Columbus just lit a fire of hope under all Potterheads, because there is apparently a 3 hour version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone he’d like to see released. If that wasn’t enough to make you wish for something more than just another Harry Potter movie marathon this holiday season, Columbus also reveals a fan-favorite character from the books that is missing from the films is very much alive in the director’s cut.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO