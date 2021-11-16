ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Afternoon shooting suspect had restraining order out on him

WSMV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're finding out the man Metro police say shot his ex-girlfriend...

BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

After posting bail, suspect in fatal Blaine hit-and-run found slumped and likely impaired behind the wheel

Authorities want the man charged with killing a Blaine woman in an October hit-and-run back in jail, after they say he violated his release conditions. Charges filed against John R. Jones accuse him of crashing into Bridget OKeefe Dunn as she walked her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine on Oct. 25. She suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BLAINE, MN
WTOL 11

Fatal shooting reported in east Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is dead from a shooting in east Toledo early Thursday afternoon. Toledo police were called out to the scene at Caledonia Street just after 1 p.m. The victim reportedly was shot multiple times and died just before 2 p.m. Toledo police confirmed that a 30-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH

