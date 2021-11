There is a five-alarm fire in public education right now, and our leaders are quibbling about which fire extinguisher to use. There are still hundreds of teacher vacancies in K-12 education, but politicians are too timid to do what needs to be done. It’s a simple economic concept — you get what you pay for. For years, politicians from both parties have shied away from addressing the problem head-on. Republicans want to roll back education to the 1950s and persecute the few remaining teachers with oppressive teacher-evaluation systems, and while Democrats have had modest successes, they also are too afraid to tell the people of New Mexico the truth — without a massive investment in public education, the system may not exist in 10 years.

