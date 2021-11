In two games as a Kentucky Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe has 40 rebounds, which breaks Dan Issel’s record for the most in school history in the first two games. Of those 40, 22 have been on the offensive glass, which ties Paul Millsap for the most by a Division I player in any two-game span over the last 25 seasons. Tshiebwe headed to the bench with 19 boards and 14 points with 7:46 left, but John Calipari let him go back in to get rebound No. 20, which broke a Rupp Arena record for a Kentucky player.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO