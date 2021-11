NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join in the holiday fun at Canal Place’s annual SELFIES WITH SANTA event on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 to 7 PM! Meet Santa and friends at Canal Place for pictures and to turn on the Canal Street holiday lights with the Downtown Development District. Canal Place will serve as the official location for the Canal Street Lighting Ceremony which begins at 4:30 outside on the Canal Place Plaza. Before or after the ceremony, settle in for Santa’s favorite snack (cookies, of course!), bask in the holiday glow of the 45-foot Christmas tree, enjoy a puppet show and meet the jolly man himself!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO