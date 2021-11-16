ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Chlorine Leak

WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PCB wants to install underground powerlines. State lawmakers to spend $6 million fighting vaccine mandates. While the majority of debate in the state Capitol during the special session on vaccine mandates will be focused on policy, some of the proposals also come with a price tag.
HEALTH
WJHG-TV

House wraps work in vaccine mandate special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - State Lawmakers voiced their final arguments before passing legislation banning vaccine mandates and setting in motion a plan to create a state version of OSHA. While Democrats didn’t have the votes to overcome the Republican majority, they made their opposition clear. The day started...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

St. joe Housing

Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for the Legislature’s special session. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio Tuesday to take a look back at old video footage in this Time Travel Tuesday segment.
ADVOCACY
WJHG-TV

Lawmakers begin special session on vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida lawmakers began their special legislative session Monday, called to push back on national vaccine mandates and protect workers from losing their jobs. Legislation is also expected to strengthen the Parents Bill of Rights to clarify they are in control of whether their children...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Greek Fest

Sunny and dry weather continues for now, but small rain chances return Thursday. Hundreds Rally in Support of Banning Vaccine Mandates. Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show their support for the Legislature’s special session. Time Travel Tuesday. Updated: 19 hours ago. Local...
CAPITOL
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
honknews.com

New Stimulus Checks Arrive Today If You Live In This One State

The fifth wave of child tax credit checks went out on Monday, with an estimated $15 billion going to 36 million families throughout the country. Meanwhile, a few hundred thousand parents in one state will receive the new stimulus payment on top of the child tax credit, and we’ve got all the specifics right here.
INCOME TAX
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

‘Surprise’ Stimulus Checks: Find Out If You Get $1,000 Payment

Are you one of the many Americans who may receive a surprise stimulus check in the coming weeks? Well, there is a way to find out. It depends on which state you reside in, for starters. So if you are wondering if your state’s local government will be sending out a fourth stimulus check, this is what you need to know. For instance, if you’re a Georgia resident and a teacher or principal, then you might want to look out for the check. In Tennessee, if you are a public school employee, you should look out for the check. If you are just part-time, you should still lookout for a $500 check.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check is Waiting for Qualified American Families

According to a Democratic official familiar with the relief legislation, Americans who give birth in 2021 will be eligible for an extra $1,400 stimulus payment as part of the new COVID-19 assistance package authorized by Congress. Biden’s American Rescue Plan. In a recently published article in Insider, any American earning...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Union

Cuomo lawyer seeks probe into alleged leak

An attorney representing former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo asked for an investigation on Monday into the alleged unlawful disclosure to the New York Post "of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WJHG-TV

Vaccine Power to be Stripped from Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida lawmakers are moving quickly to ban vaccine and mask mandates for employees and students. They are expected to wrap up their five-day session in just three and some of the most heated debate is over a 20-year-old law that has never been used.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

