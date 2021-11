The West Linn boys soccer team defeat the Sunset Apollos 2-0 as they advance to the quarterfinal round of the OSAA State Soccer Championships. The West Linn Lions boys soccer team cleared another hurdle in their quest for soccer glory and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state soccer championships. The Three Rivers League champion Lions defeated the Sunset Apollos 2-0 Wednesday night at West Linn High School. Even though the score was 0-0 at halftime, the Lions were the more dominant team. West Linn had more scoring opportunities, more possession and more shots on goal in the first...

