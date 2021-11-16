ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist

By Grant Peck, David Rising / Associated Press
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK – American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

AFP

Freed US journalist says thought Myanmar jail ordeal would never end

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers said after his shock release that he battled to stay sane and feared his ordeal would not end, while insisting he should never have been detained. So that's the biggest concern, just staying sane through that."
WORLD
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
Herald-Palladium

Ex-US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson ends Myanmar visit

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid. “The main focus of my discussions was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Julius Jones execution - update: Watch live as family calls on governor to stop the ‘lynching’ of their son

Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday. Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal. Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6...
POLITICS
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

