I Reviewed OGX’s Coconut Milk Shampoo, and It Loaded My Hair With Moisture

You wouldn't put a product on your face without checking out the full ingredients list, right? That's the same energy you should direct toward your hair, too. Regardless of your hair type, if you want to know what you can expect from a specific hair product, you need to scan through the back of the bottle, says Gregory Russell, a celebrity hairstylist and the global artistic ambassador for Pureology. And that's especially true for people with fine hair who are looking for a bit of a volume boost. Russell recommends reaching for shampoos infused with wheat protein for a volumizing effect as well as eucalyptus leaf extract; the latter ingredient "supports hair follicles for optimal growth," says Russell. Other ingredients to keep an eye out for? Biotin, antioxidants (like ginseng), as well as silk and keratin proteins.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO