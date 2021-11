We put The Honest Company Organic Body Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. You might’ve come across a few good body oils in your day, yet the verdict can still be up in the air surrounding oils due to their consistency and finish. Many just don't provide the level of hydration that areas like dry, rough knees and elbows need. It’s no surprise that our skin needs moisture— after all, it is the largest organ we have that’s exposed to so many elements. Whether you have really dry skin or want to add a little glisten, body oil comes in all types of formulas, some being incredibly nourishing and others—not so much.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO