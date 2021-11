Maybe you’ve started to notice a few more strands than usual falling out in the shower. Maybe you’ve been struggling with hair loss for years now. Whatever the case, we’re willing to bet you want some of that old bounce and volume back on top. (We would know; we’re in the same thin-haired boat.) We researched the most effective ingredients and narrowed our list down to the 16 best products for thinning hair that has not only been proven scientifically to work, but also have stellar reviews from women who’ve tried and tested them, too. Read on to see which one might be the best solution to your particular hair woes.

HAIR CARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO