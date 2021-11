My skin has gone through the wringer when it comes to dealing with acne and breakouts. It's something I've dealt with since I was a preteen, and I still deal with it in my late 20s. But now, it's different — my skin gets congested with tiny pimples and the occasional hormonal zit. I realized those tiny bumps and pimples happened because my skin felt irritated, probably from overdoing it with potent skin-care products. My skin becomes imbalanced and inflamed, and as a result, it breaks out into bumps and blemishes.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO